€65 million investment clears up the yellow bag

In the case of packaging waste, the different collection systems (e.g. pick-up or bring system, type of container) and the different catchment areas (rural, urban) lead to differently composed input material that is delivered to sorting plants. TriPlast's modern sensors can detect, analyze and separate 24 different types of waste in order to prepare the raw materials for recycling without any loss of quality. It is expected that around 8% of the delivered quantity will contain metal packaging and 14% will be misdirected. The remainder will be made up of various types of plastic packaging.