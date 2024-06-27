Tulln expands
Despite PVZ on the outskirts: new medical center in the city center
With a new group practice offering space for three general practitioners, a gynaecologist and a paediatrician, Tulln an der Donau is putting a turbo boost into healthcare provision in the city centre this year.
Not only does the provincial hospital in Tulln enjoy a good reputation, but the large number of doctors in private practice and experts with private practices also make the town on the Danube a healthcare mecca. In addition to the group practice in Karlsgassen near the center, the primary care center opposite the Tullnerfeld train station has also ensured good opening hours.
However, this was apparently not good enough for the city: a new primary care center is to open this year in Brüdergasse, directly on the main square. The team currently comprises three general practitioners, a specialist in gynecology and experts in pediatrics. The fact that the latter in particular, like all doctors at the location, has been awarded a health insurance contract is probably the biggest coup.
Pediatrician hands over to successor
As soon as the new group practice is completed, Dr. Herbert Raschbacher, a paediatric institution, will move to Brüdergasse. After his upcoming and well-deserved retirement, Dr. Christopher Weis will take over his position. The opening is planned for next October, when the PVZ will be open weekdays from 8 am to 8 pm.
