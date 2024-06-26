Ratings hit! ServusTV rejoices with the national team

Main rights holder

As the main rights holder, ServusTV handed over 20 matches to ORF, although these were often not overflowing with appeal. For example, ORF had the thankless task of broadcasting France v Poland on Tuesday evening - at the same time as Austria v Netherlands. 55,000 viewers preferred the public broadcaster in the second half. Far more - 438,000 people - watched the analysis on ORF after the matches. These continue to be popular and had several times more viewers than the countdowns to the subsequent matches broadcast in parallel on ServusTV.