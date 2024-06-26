1.74 million viewers
Ratings hit! ServusTV rejoices with the national team
Not only Austria's national soccer team has every reason to celebrate after advancing to the round of 16 of the European Championships as group winners - ServusTV is also rejoicing. The Salzburg-based private broadcaster is enjoying top ratings for the ÖFB team's performances. All three of Austria's games easily passed the million mark. The match against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening was the most watched to date with an average of 1.74 million viewers (67.5 percent market share).
This was closely followed by the Austrian national team's first match against France with 1.66 million viewers (53.8% market share). The match against Poland was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers (60 percent market share) on ServusTV. The private broadcaster will also show Austria's match in the round of 16 next Tuesday (July 2) - another top rating is therefore foreseeable.
Interest in the European Championship in Germany is also high outside of the Austrian national team's matches. For example, ServusTV recorded an average of 746,000 viewers for the opening match between Germany and Scotland. The second half of Croatia's match against Italy was watched by an average of 859,000 viewers.
Main rights holder
As the main rights holder, ServusTV handed over 20 matches to ORF, although these were often not overflowing with appeal. For example, ORF had the thankless task of broadcasting France v Poland on Tuesday evening - at the same time as Austria v Netherlands. 55,000 viewers preferred the public broadcaster in the second half. Far more - 438,000 people - watched the analysis on ORF after the matches. These continue to be popular and had several times more viewers than the countdowns to the subsequent matches broadcast in parallel on ServusTV.
The match between Albania and Spain (333,000 viewers in the first half) was also not particularly popular for ORF on Monday in view of the parallel match (Croatia vs. Italy). However, the public broadcaster emerged as the ratings winner with the England v Slovenia match broadcast on Tuesday evening (496,000 viewers, half-time 1). On ServusTV, 370,000 viewers watched Denmark against Serbia at the same time.
Two games on ORF
ORF should see strong ratings in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, where two matches will be shown on public television. After that, ServusTV alone will have the reins.
Broadcasts of the European Championship are also booming in streaming. Austria against the Netherlands was the most streamed sporting event on ServusTV On to date with 831,000 views or 27.5 million minutes watched. The match against Poland had 700,000 views and the match against France 600,000 views.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.