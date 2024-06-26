Yuck, yuck!
Taylor Swift swallowed a bug at a concert
At one of her London concerts, Taylor Swift suddenly had to cough - and choke. The reason: the singer had swallowed a bug in the middle of a song. Yuck, yuck!
Even superstars like Taylor Swift are not immune to stage mishaps. This was demonstrated at the singer's third concert at London's Wembley Stadium.
Bug briefly threw Swift off her stride
Just as Swift was singing her song "And forget why I needed to" on stage with her guitar, she suddenly started coughing. "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" she gasped into the song lines, but continued steadfastly with her performance for the time being.
Fans shared the moment on YouTube and elsewhere:
Only a short time later, however, the professionalism was over - a swallowed bug was simply too much even for professional Swift.
During a break between the verses, Swift quickly turned away to cough and even gag a little. However, she was ready to sing on again just in time.
Swift has swallowed bugs before
But Swift is already familiar with bug attacks. It was by no means the first time that a small creepy-crawly has been the megastar's undoing.
At one of her shows in Chicago earlier this month, she also unintentionally came into contact with a bug. "Is there any chance that none of you have seen this?" she asked her fans at the time - and joked that the insect tasted "delicious".
Three concerts in Vienna
Swift's Eras tour stops in the Irish capital Dublin at the end of the week. In August, the musician plans to play five more concerts in London. From August 8 to 10, Taylor Swift will also be making a guest appearance in Vienna, where she has sold out the Ernst Happel Stadium three times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
