European Championship thriller missed: helicopter brought injured players down from the mountain

At least three missions every day, over 1000 per year

The crew of the rescue helicopter stationed in Scharnstein in the district of Gmunden is currently under intense pressure: This year they have already completed 500 missions, and over the course of the year it will be a good 1,100, says the flight rescuer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The range is wide, adds Palle: "From child emergencies to heart attacks or alpine missions like this one, it's all there."