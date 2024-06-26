Crash on the descent
European Championship thriller missed: helicopter brought injured players down from the mountain
As Austria's Euro heroes went for the final blow in the match against the Netherlands on Tuesday, mountain rescuers and the crew of the emergency helicopter "Martin 3" in Steinbach am Attersee were highly concentrated: An alpinist fell while descending the Schoberstein and had to be rescued by rope.
When the accident happened at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Austrian national team's victory was already within reach: "The woman stumbled while descending the steep terrain and fell forward onto her head," says Christian Palle from Martin Air Rescue. Mountain rescuers from Steinbach am Attersee quickly climbed up to her, but due to the severity of the injury and the steepness of the terrain, it was ultimately decided to rescue her by helicopter using a rope.
In the case of trauma injuries, the victim should be in hospital within an hour. This is also the reason why the helicopter was used here.
Martin-3-Flugretter Christian Palle
Palle himself was hanging from the rope under the red rescue helicopter to rescue the injured woman: "In this case, it was important not to lose any time. We are talking about the so-called 'golden hour' here. In the case of trauma injuries, the victim should be in hospital within an hour. That is also the reason why the helicopter was used here," explains the experienced air rescuer.
All-clear from the Salzkammergut Clinic
The rescue was carried out in a highly professional manner, with the helicopter crew's emergency doctor and the Steinbach am Attersee mountain rescue team taking charge of the victim on the ground. The woman was first treated in a large meadow next to the Weißenbacher Straße (B153) and later taken to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Vöcklabruck by the "Martin 3" helicopter. The all-clear was quickly given from there: the young woman did not suffer any serious injuries.
At least three missions every day, over 1000 per year
The crew of the rescue helicopter stationed in Scharnstein in the district of Gmunden is currently under intense pressure: This year they have already completed 500 missions, and over the course of the year it will be a good 1,100, says the flight rescuer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The range is wide, adds Palle: "From child emergencies to heart attacks or alpine missions like this one, it's all there."
The strategic base in Almtal is run by Salzburg entrepreneur Roy Knaus. The current base has existed in its current structure since July 2017. A total of eight air rescue bases are operated in Austria in four federal states (Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Salzburg and Tyrol), with the headquarters located in St. Johann im Pongau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
