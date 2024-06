Director Widrich about to join the Oscar Academy

The Academy decides on the Oscars every year. The way into the illustrious committee is either via an Oscar nomination - Widrich was nominated in 2002 for "Copy Shop" - or via other special merits in the film industry. The Academy, which now has over 10,500 members, has been striving for diversity for some time following a number of scandals. Women make up 44 percent of those now invited, bringing the proportion of women in the organization to 35 percent. 41% of the 487 invitees belong to underrepresented minorities.