SPÖ top manager becomes ÖBAG supervisory board chairwoman

The appointment is remarkable in every respect: Günther Ofner, who has also been a highly successful airport CEO and civic strategist with good connections to Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and her ÖVP, has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ÖBAG since 2022. However, the chemistry with ÖBAG board member and business lawyer Edith Hlawati is said not to have been the best.