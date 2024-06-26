Now fixed!
This is how the Heiligenblut ski area will continue
Discussions have been going on for months about how to proceed with the Heiligenblut ski area. Now the cable car operators have come to a decision.
Will the Fleissbahn run in Heiligenblut or not? Will the ski area continue to operate to a limited extent, or will there be no lift at all? Until now, it has not been clear what the future holds for the mountain lifts in Heiligenblut.
As reported, the ski area is short of beds, the capacity utilization of the ski area is too low and it was said last winter that it would not be profitable to continue operating the lifts to this extent. For this reason, owners have also spoken out in favor of limited operation.
However, this was out of the question for the state of Carinthia and the mayor. "This area has so much potential and must not be allowed to die," they agreed and suggested handing over the mountain lifts to a group of interested parties. After months of discussions and talks about how the operators Schröcksnadel and Schmidl should now proceed, a final result may finally have been reached.
As recently as March, they wanted to continue operating the lifts independently - albeit in a limited form. They have now decided to continue operations together with entrepreneurs Thomas Seitlinger and Johannes Böck.
New operators on board
"The first goal for winter and summer tourism must be to quickly provide economic and structural impetus, to offer a sufficient number and quality of accommodation establishments and to strengthen marketing activities in a targeted manner in the direction of the mountain railroad and ski offer," everyone agrees. "Especially in the hotel sector, the new partners of Bergbahnen Großglockner will fully contribute their know-how and implementation strength."
This also requires joint efforts, economic and structural impulses from the municipality, region and the state of Carinthia to sustainably secure the mountain railroads and the ski area as well as tourism in the region in general. Over the next few months, the existing and new owners will continue to work with local, regional and state officials to determine the direction in which these can develop.
Fleissbahn secured
And so the Fleissbahn and jobs are also secure for the coming season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.