Dominik Meierhofer

“Two years of work – suddenly it was all over”

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 09:30

Heatstroke, angina, pneumonia: The Salzburg ultra-cyclist Dominik Meierhofer reports on his turbulent debut at the Race Across America (RAAM), perhaps the toughest cycling race in the world, which he sensationally finished on the podium.

Dominik Meierhofer was expecting the craziest adventure of his life when he took part in the Race Across America (RAAM). He was not disappointed.

Although perhaps the toughest race in the world turned out differently than he had hoped. Not only did the Rocky Mountains pile up in front of him on the way from the west to the east coast of the USA, but also numerous health problems. After just six hours, he suffered from heatstroke, and on the second day he developed a fever.

Dominik Meierhofer celebrates with his team. (Bild: Dominik Meierhofer)
Dominik Meierhofer celebrates with his team.
(Bild: Dominik Meierhofer)

As if that wasn't enough, he had to deal with a purulent angina and pneumonia. "We were on the verge of pulling out," he reveals. "With glassy eyes, I asked my team not to take me out of the race." Meierhofer, who received constant medical attention, stayed in the race and continued to fight. "You're like a toddler there," he says. "You take in every gesture from the coaches."

His tireless helpers motivated Dominik with news from home and music from Wanda or STS. "We also went crazy to Queen," recalls the 29-year-old with a broad grin. After just over nine days, he sensationally finished third on his debut. He didn't feel any great joy at first. "I'd been working towards this for two years and suddenly it was all over," he says.

Daughter makes him beam
It was only when he saw his daughter Lina and girlfriend Eva that he was able to beam again. "That was really cool!" What was the first thing he treated himself to? "A beer!" And the bike? "I'm not going to touch it for a few weeks."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
