That hurts ...
Raids on Benko – and the Porsche is gone too!
Slowly but surely, there is movement in the investigations surrounding record-breaking bankrupt René Benko. After extensive house searches were carried out on Tuesday, one of the luxury cars was also confiscated. The Porsche, which was taken away by the police, is unlikely to be seen by the Benko family any time soon ...
Suddenly they were there - in the otherwise idyllic Igls near Innsbruck! And they probably shocked one or two of the neighbors over their morning coffee.
Large police force including Cobra
At around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, a large police force with masked Cobra officers appeared in front of the luxurious "Villa N" of Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko. A drone circled over the house. A short time later, the gates were locked and while his wife Nathalie walked the dog, the investigators probably turned the property upside down on behalf of the WKStA.
This morning, Benko's lawyer Norbert Wess confirmed that it was a "search for the purpose of securing any documents relating to the allegations that had already been made in the media". His client had behaved "cooperatively and constructively".
With a metal container from the Herrengassen office
The house searches in Vienna went much more smoothly. At 7.40 in the morning, investigators accompanied by the public prosecutor marched into the Signa headquarters in Herrengasse in the inner city. The almost ten people, men and women in civilian clothes, took a close look at both the former and current Signa offices.
The group left the old location at around 9.40 a.m. with a silver metal container holding around 70 to 80 kilograms. A few minutes later, a black bus arrived at the Freyung and investigators lifted the seized material into it. When approached by the "Krone", the officers responded briskly: "I would ask you to leave this location," they said. Meanwhile, the search continued at Signa's current headquarters next door.
Raid also on former CFO Pirolt
Manuel Pirolt, former CFO, and other Signa managers were also searched by the WKStA on Tuesday. Pirolt himself had publicly proclaimed his innocence in some Austrian media the previous week. In total, there are said to have been raids at five to ten locations. The soup is getting thinner for René Benko.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
