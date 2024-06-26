Fire in Kirchbichl nightclub: fire started?

Numerous Floriani firefighters from Kastengstatt, Kirchbichl and Wörgl had to deal with a more than dicey assignment in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A fire had broken out in a nightclub in Kirchbichl, which is located in the cellar of an inn. "The incident commander immediately investigated the situation and sent the breathing apparatus unit from the rescue firefighting vehicle into the cellar to fight the fire due to the heavy smoke," said the Kirchbichl fire department. A second unit followed shortly afterwards.