Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bar back in focus

Fire in Kirchbichl nightclub: fire started?

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 10:00

Dangerous operation for the Florianis in Kirchbichl on Tuesday night when a fire broke out in a bar. Curious: this is not the first time the club has been in the headlines in recent months.

comment0 Kommentare

Numerous Floriani firefighters from Kastengstatt, Kirchbichl and Wörgl had to deal with a more than dicey assignment in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A fire had broken out in a nightclub in Kirchbichl, which is located in the cellar of an inn. "The incident commander immediately investigated the situation and sent the breathing apparatus unit from the rescue firefighting vehicle into the cellar to fight the fire due to the heavy smoke," said the Kirchbichl fire department. A second unit followed shortly afterwards.

Large fire department contingent in front of the restaurant. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Large fire department contingent in front of the restaurant.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

Thanks to the rapid intervention, it was possible to create an exhaust opening a short time later and begin ventilation. The operation ended at around 4 o'clock.

Restaurant already in the headlines at the end of 2023
It is still unclear what caused the fire. However, arson cannot be completely ruled out. Further investigations are underway.

In December of the previous year, the bar was turned upside down during a house search. The reason: three men were accused of having financially exploited women in the table dance bar for months. They were also suspected of illegal prostitution and pimping. A number of items of evidence, drugs and cash were seized during the search. Eight people were released.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf