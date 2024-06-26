Bar back in focus
Fire in Kirchbichl nightclub: fire started?
Dangerous operation for the Florianis in Kirchbichl on Tuesday night when a fire broke out in a bar. Curious: this is not the first time the club has been in the headlines in recent months.
Numerous Floriani firefighters from Kastengstatt, Kirchbichl and Wörgl had to deal with a more than dicey assignment in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A fire had broken out in a nightclub in Kirchbichl, which is located in the cellar of an inn. "The incident commander immediately investigated the situation and sent the breathing apparatus unit from the rescue firefighting vehicle into the cellar to fight the fire due to the heavy smoke," said the Kirchbichl fire department. A second unit followed shortly afterwards.
Thanks to the rapid intervention, it was possible to create an exhaust opening a short time later and begin ventilation. The operation ended at around 4 o'clock.
Restaurant already in the headlines at the end of 2023
It is still unclear what caused the fire. However, arson cannot be completely ruled out. Further investigations are underway.
In December of the previous year, the bar was turned upside down during a house search. The reason: three men were accused of having financially exploited women in the table dance bar for months. They were also suspected of illegal prostitution and pimping. A number of items of evidence, drugs and cash were seized during the search. Eight people were released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.