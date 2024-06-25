Children wrote a book
“It’s a gift to grow up multilingual”
Kasandra Blazan, a teacher at the Regenbogenschule in Attnang-Puchheim, wrote and illustrated a multilingual children's book with her pupils. She sees the lack of acceptance in society and the prejudice against children who speak several languages as a problem.
"It's important to show that you accept other people, even if they speak a different language," say ten-year-old Amos and his classmate Jasmin during their visit to the "Krone" at the Attnang-Puchheim Rainbow School
As soon as you enter the elementary school, it quickly becomes clear that the words of the two pupils are not just empty phrases - linguistic diversity is a way of life here. Flags from a number of nations line the entrance area. "27 different languages are spoken in our school, we try to incorporate the languages and cultures into the lessons, which works very well and is also accepted," says teacher Kasandra Blazan, who therefore also took a very creative approach to encouraging the children.
"Pablo's heart language"
Together with her class, she wrote and illustrated a multilingual children's book entitled "Pablo's Heart Language". The story incorporates the authors' native languages to convey a sense of what it feels like to be new to a country and not speak the language. It is also intended to be thought-provoking.
The children have gained more self-confidence through this book, it has strengthened them enormously.
Kasandra Blazan
Psychologically and physically attacked
"This book has given the children more self-confidence, it has strengthened them enormously. It's actually a gift to be able to grow up with several languages. Whether it's Spanish, English or Arabic. Unfortunately, society has a negative attitude towards this topic. It really bothers me that multilingual children are immediately associated with problem schools," says Blazan, who herself has Bosnian roots, grew up bilingual and was attacked both mentally and physically by classmates as a child as a result.
Play on Tuesday
"But now I'm actually grateful that it happened to me. Otherwise I probably wouldn't be where I am now and I wouldn't be so committed to this heartfelt issue," admits the dedicated teacher, who has now even created a play from the book that will be performed in Attnang on Tuesday. "It's so much fun for them, we're really pleased and hope that we can use it to raise awareness of this issue," says Blazan.
