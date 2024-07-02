Ruby Waters: “Every person hears a song differently”

Since you - like everyone else - are constantly developing, growing and getting older, do you sometimes find it difficult to recognize yourself in older songs?

Oh yes, that's definitely an issue that I've thought about. I don't like singing a lot of songs anymore, but people ask for them. It's a fine line for me because of course I respect the people who like my older songs. I generally grow out of my songs pretty quickly, it's been that way since the earliest days. You work on songs for two years and then they're already old. I haven't found a way out of that mess yet. Of course, from a fan's perspective, I can understand that people want to hear certain songs by their favorite artists, so I try to fulfill that wish, even if it's not always that easy for me. The important thing is that people want to listen to my music. Everything else is a luxury problem.