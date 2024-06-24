“Bundesliga!” Here Struber introduces himself in Cologne

"The others as well"

Kroos remained cool, downright charming and reacted smartly - unlike after the 2022 Champions League final, for example. Reporter Anna Kraft - who conducted the interview for all broadcasting German-speaking TV stations, i.e. on behalf of UEFA and not exclusively for ARD - added: "But it was actually very difficult before the start. You had intensive Swiss support. Why did you find it so difficult at the start to bring your quality from the first two European Championship games onto the pitch?" And when Kroos mentioned the poor pitch conditions, the interviewer followed up: "It can't have been the pitch, the others played on it too."