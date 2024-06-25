EM in the ticker
France vs Poland LIVE from 6pm
Third matchday at the European Championship: France face Poland in the ÖFB group. The game kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
France's star ensemble has so far failed to score goals at the European Championship. The growing skepticism in the Grande Nation after Les Bleus' zero-goal performances so far should be dispelled in the last group game against the already eliminated Poles. After the 1-0 win over Austria thanks to an own goal and the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands, the runners-up are in second place in Group D - anything from winning the group to third place is still possible.
Question mark over Mbappe
Like the Netherlands, France have four points, meaning they need one more point to be one of the top two going into the round of 16. The timing and constellation could hardly be better for the comeback of superstar Kylian Mbappé. France's leading goalscorer has been on the bench since suffering a broken nose against Austria, but team boss Didier Deschamps did not want to give a guarantee for the "mask man" ahead of the final press conference on Monday evening.
"Will he start against Poland on Tuesday? You'll see in due course," said Deschamps. In any case, the swelling on his nose is continuing to go down, the coach reported. Mbappé will also continue to get used to the mask, which changes his field of vision somewhat.
Mbappé is obviously not finding the changeover easy. He has now tried out new, customized masks, French media reported. When the captain first trained with such a carbon mask - which was in the French national colors - he kept readjusting it. In a training match against SC Paderborn's U21 team, the 25-year-old definitely played again - and, according to his teammates, scored a goal.
Top-class attack disappoints
Mbappé is still waiting for his first ever European Championship goal. And now his big-name colleagues such as record assist provider Antoine Griezmann, France's record goalscorer Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembélé and Marcus Thuram also have a goal problem. Arriving as big favorites for the European Championship title, mainly due to their top-class attack, the French only prevailed against the ÖFB team thanks to Maximilian Wöber's own goal.
"At the start of the preparations for the European Championship, the big doubts were still about the defense. Just over three weeks later, there are more question marks on the other side of the pitch," wrote "Le Parisien" and ran the headline above another article: "Équipe de France desperately looking for goalscorers."
As group winners, France would face the runners-up from Pool F (currently Turkey) in Leipzig. The group runner-up will face its counterpart from the completely open Group E, Belgium, in Düsseldorf on July 1. Should the French finish third in the group, a group winner will be waiting.
Farewell to Lewandowski?
For Poland, it's all about a dignified farewell to a disappointing final round. Captain Robert Lewandowski will probably play his last international match at his old home in Dortmund. Keeper Wojciech Szczesny has also announced his retirement from the Whites and Reds. In the most recent head-to-head clash in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France beat Poland thanks to greater efficiency. Mbappé scored twice in the 3:1 win.
