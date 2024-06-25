France vs Poland LIVE from 6pm

France's star ensemble has so far failed to score goals at the European Championship. The growing skepticism in the Grande Nation after Les Bleus' zero-goal performances so far should be dispelled in the last group game against the already eliminated Poles. After the 1-0 win over Austria thanks to an own goal and the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands, the runners-up are in second place in Group D - anything from winning the group to third place is still possible.