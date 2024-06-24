Pro-Palestine demonstration
Proceedings against top lawyer Wagner dropped
The proceedings against the well-known Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner for incitement to hatred have been dropped. The defense lawyer was charged on May 23 after the dissolution of a pro-Palestine rally in the federal capital after she had given a speech at the rally. For the lawyer, the dismissal was "as expected", she said on Monday.
The main issue was that Wagner had been invited by the demonstration organizer to present her "legal expertise" at the rally. She quoted from "judgments of administrative courts", according to which the phrase "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" is "not illegal in principle", but "only if it is used in a certain context", the lawyer explained.
Reported after the event
After the event broke up - for Wagner "for no apparent reason" - she was stopped by police officers, asked to identify herself and ultimately reported to the police.
"People don't dare to say anything because of this," said the lawyer. "As a lawyer, I'm not afraid, I know the law. But others are intimidated by reports."
After the incident, Wagner had also filed charges of abuse of authority against the police officers, which have since been dropped. However, a complaint against the official action is still pending. She is also representing a pensioner who was handcuffed and refused permission to go to the toilet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.