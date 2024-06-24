Speeding motorcycle hooligan
Police officer stops further escape with a pike jump
Completely unlit and without a license plate, a motorcyclist was speeding in the northeast of Klagenfurt - which is why a police patrol followed him. The start of a wild chase ...
The biker turned from Pischeldorferstraße into Kraßnigstraße at around 1.00 a.m. without lights and quite quickly. "It was particularly noticeable that the driver was already driving at a very high speed and it was almost impossible to catch up," the police report. The man - a 17-year-old from Klagenfurt-Land, as it turned out later - stopped at the traffic lights at the junction with St. Veiter Straße and the police stopped next to him.
"When the man saw the police car, he suddenly fled south along St. Veiter Straße," explained the police. "He ran further and further away from the police car and could not be caught up with." At least the officers were able to measure his speed at over 100 km/h, while the biker gained more and more distance.
Crash near park benches
His escape took him right through the city center, continuing along Theatergasse in the direction of Radetzkystraße. A risky maneuver was the fugitive's undoing. "In the Schillerpark area, the motorcyclist raced across the sidewalk towards the Schillerpark and crashed on the park benches there," the police officers describe the situation. However, the man immediately righted himself and his motorcycle.
Tackle ends escape
"He sat down on the motorcycle seat and gripped the handlebars with both hands. As he did so, he audibly increased the engine speed of the motorcycle, which is why it had to be assumed that another escape attempt was imminent," said the police. Before the young lad managed to escape, a police officer tackled him: "However, the motorcyclist was able to be brought to the ground by the officers by jumping off the motorcycle."
This caused further injuries to the biker and put an end to any further attempts to escape - the ambulance then took him to Klagenfurt Hospital. The story has now resulted in several charges for the young man.
