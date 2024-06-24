Challenging year
135,000 missions: The Red Cross was challenged in 2023
The Tyrolean Red Cross closes 2023 as an intensive year. Future and even broader areas of responsibility should not affect the work of the next generation. The deployment statistics speak for themselves.
It was a challenging year for the Tyrolean Red Cross (RK) in 2023. Despite some difficulties, the rescue service was able to provide comprehensive coverage. According to Günther Ennemoser, the recently re-elected President of RK Tirol, the figures for the previous year are impressive: "With our services, we undoubtedly make a substantial contribution to ensuring that people are and remain healthy, that help arrives where it is needed and that peaceful, inclusive coexistence succeeds."
Previous year's statistics show an intensive year of work
The figures show that the employees and volunteers never got bored. 135,256 rescue missions were recorded, in addition to 188,752 patient transports and 1467 intensive care transports. Crisis intervention staff looked after 2,250 people after stressful events. In addition, over 100 employees were trained as disaster relief workers. Many services were also provided in the area of health and social welfare - for example with 326,017 meals delivered by Meals on Wheels or 390 accompaniments for pregnant women or young parents who were overwhelmed by their life situation.
To ensure that these tasks can continue to be carried out in the future, the aim is to support young people. Hundreds of children and young people are familiarized with first aid every year through the Tyrolean Red Cross Youth, the 28 Red Cross youth groups and the Red Cross kindergarten. With more than 1,200 courses for employees in 2023, there were also numerous opportunities for training and further education.
These core areas include saving lives, dealing with crises and enabling people to live in safety and dignity.
RK-Präsident Günther Ennemoser
The increasingly complex tasks are also draining the resources of the Red Cross. Nevertheless, Ennemoser wants to continue to focus on the core business in the future: "These core areas include saving lives, dealing with crises and enabling people to live in safety and dignity."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.