135,000 missions: The Red Cross was challenged in 2023

Previous year's statistics show an intensive year of work

The figures show that the employees and volunteers never got bored. 135,256 rescue missions were recorded, in addition to 188,752 patient transports and 1467 intensive care transports. Crisis intervention staff looked after 2,250 people after stressful events. In addition, over 100 employees were trained as disaster relief workers. Many services were also provided in the area of health and social welfare - for example with 326,017 meals delivered by Meals on Wheels or 390 accompaniments for pregnant women or young parents who were overwhelmed by their life situation.