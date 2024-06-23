Theresia Fischer:
“Leg lengthening goes into the next phase”
Eight years ago, former "GNTM" contestant Theresia Fischer had her legs lengthened for the first time. She is now 14 centimeters taller thanks to an upper and lower leg operation. Now the 32-year-old has to go under the knife again.
It was only in April that Theresia Fischer spoke about the massive problems that her leg lengthening had caused. Now the ex-"GNTM" contestant has come out of hospital again. "Leg lengthening - Part 3", she wrote on a video showing her in hospital.
"Next phase" of leg lengthening
"My leg lengthening goes into the next phase," she continued in the long post about her hospital stay.
However, Fischer admitted in another post, in which she can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, that it was not about another operation to lengthen her legs. Rather, it was a final but urgently needed operation that she had to undergo.
"Today is THE DAY of days when I finally got my last 2% of my past out of my body," she explained. The extension rods and screws have now been removed from her lower legs for good.
"Final freedom"
A true liberation for Fischer, as she went on to write. Because now she can finally put the past behind her. Because at the time when she took the first step towards leg lengthening, she was very vulnerable and easily influenced, she confessed.
"I was 24 years old at the time and deeply depressed," Fischer explained - and continued: "I wanted to finally be loved right now - to finally feel that I had arrived. At that time, anyone could do anything to me."
After her final procedure, she will still have to "work through a lot mentally", "but I now have the strength to heal", she said optimistically. Not least because of the support of her boyfriend Stefan Kleiser (57). "Love is support, tolerance and enriching and not reduction and subordination like before," Fischer concluded her message.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.