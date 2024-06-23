Vorteilswelt
Boy injured by rope

Maypole fell on pharmacy while being cut down

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 13:19

That went badly wrong. A serious incident occurred in Kirchdorf an der Krems (Upper Austria) not when the maypole was being erected, but when it was being cut down. The tree fell in the wrong direction and onto the pharmacy. A 12-year-old boy was slightly injured by a steel cable.

Around 100 people gathered on the town square in Kirchdorf an der Krems to watch the maypole being cut down. As they were about to bring the tree down, a gust of wind blew through the square and caused the tree to fall in the wrong direction.

Roof damaged
Instead of falling onto the open space, it fell directly onto the façade of the pharmacy, causing considerable damage. The canopy of the building was also damaged. As it fell, the maypole also severed a steel rope to which the Christmas lights are attached in winter. The rope injured a 12-year-old boy's foot. No one else was injured in the incident.

The fire department then moved in, cleared away the tree and removed the parts of the façade that were lying around on the town square.

OÖ-Krone
Loading
