“You always try to grasp life …”

Born in Villach in 1916, Konrad Koller studied medicine and worked as a general practitioner in the town on the Drau for the rest of his life. But he has been painting and drawing since childhood.

Encouraged by Herbert Boeckl and Anton Kolig, the autodidact developed a fantastic oeuvre with a highly unique character between the themes of his life: art and profession - family and freedom - sexuality, religion, death.

Koller's works can be found in renowned museums, and he received numerous honors and awards during his lifetime.