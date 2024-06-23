Soccer is always about the money!

Hardly any sporting improvements

As we all know, Austria Klagenfurt are short of money. 15 contracts expired at the end of the season, and only three players(Jaritz, Straudi, Wernitznig) managed to extend their contracts. But apart from Irving (who has been with West Ham since the summer of 2023), only one of these players has improved in sporting terms so far: Karweina is moving to FC Luzern (Sz) for two years, who only won the lower play-off in the 1st division this year. The majority of the ex-Violets chose the German 3rd division (Menzel, Schumacher, Benatelli) instead of our Bundesliga - because they are paid more there. . .