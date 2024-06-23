Vacancy levy: many municipalities come away empty-handed

As reported, the first year of the vacancy tax in Tyrol ended in a flop: only 172,000 euros were collected by all 277 Tyrolean municipalities together in 2023, "that's an average of just 621 euros per municipality. In 209 municipalities, no one paid at all! The district of Reutte brings up the rear in terms of revenue with a modest 903 euros, while Innsbruck leads the way with 61,740 euros. But even that is nothing in reality, as there are currently 3523 empty apartments in Innsbruck," says Markus Sint from the opposition Liste Fritz.