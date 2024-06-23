Financial flop
Vacancy levy: many municipalities come away empty-handed
It is well known that the vacancy tax in Tyrol only makes a small contribution to the recovery of municipal finances. A detailed breakdown now shows just how small the contribution actually is: Only 68 localities collected!
As reported, the first year of the vacancy tax in Tyrol ended in a flop: only 172,000 euros were collected by all 277 Tyrolean municipalities together in 2023, "that's an average of just 621 euros per municipality. In 209 municipalities, no one paid at all! The district of Reutte brings up the rear in terms of revenue with a modest 903 euros, while Innsbruck leads the way with 61,740 euros. But even that is nothing in reality, as there are currently 3523 empty apartments in Innsbruck," says Markus Sint from the opposition Liste Fritz.
For us as Liste Fritz, the system of 'self-disclosure' is wrong. That's why a vacancy survey was decided in 2018, but not implemented. The ÖVP and SPÖ must finally get to work on this!
LA Markus Sint, Klubobmann Liste Fritz
The response to the inquiry that Sint submitted to Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has been available since Wednesday. It contains a breakdown of all municipal revenues.
Kirchberg in the lead
Behind the aforementioned leader Innsbruck, there is nothing for a long time. Only Kirchberg can keep up halfway: Just under 12,000 euros were generated from the levy, a fifth of Innsbruck, although the municipality is 26 times smaller in terms of population. Incidentally, these two are the only ones with a five-digit levy amount.
Number of properties was not recorded
Kössen collected almost 9000 euros, Kitzbühel 6480, Ellmau 6150, St. Ulrich a. P. 6000, Fieberbrunn 4900, Nauders 4800, St. Johann 4760 euros, to name just the most important ones.
The number of properties was not recorded in the survey by the municipal department of the province, emphasizes LH Mattle in the answer to the question. The apartment owners must register the tax with the municipality. In fact, only 900 across Tyrol are said to have done so.
A maximum of 2500 euros due per year
The political assessment of these figures is largely unanimous: the rates are too low and the exemptions too far-reaching to have a steering effect and actually bring vacant apartments onto the market. A maximum of 100 euros per month is payable for a 100 sqm apartment, unless it is one of the 148 reserved municipalities with particularly high housing pressure. In this case, the rates, which are graduated according to apartment size, can be doubled.
