Rollercoaster of emotions at the start of the Styriarte

Handel's "Alexander's Feast", based on an ode by the British poet John Dryden, tells the story of the singer Timotheus, who can put Alexander the Great in different moods with his singing. The performers of this evening also succeed in doing this wonderfully with their audience. Under the spirited and prudent direction of Alfredo Bernardini, an emotional arc spans from triumph and the drunken joy of victory to grief, pity and love skirmishes to the thirst for revenge, which captivates the audience in the sold-out List Hall from the very first note.