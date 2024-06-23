Punch of the week
“Dirty Herring” is only a small caliber after all
Zoo director Stephan "Dirty Hering" Hagenbeck has got rid of his pump-action shotgun and his Magnum. Disarmingly, the Supreme Court argued that his deployment scenarios as Schönbrunn's Ballermann were merely personal fears. Without heavy artillery, Hering-Hagenbeck is at a loss for words.
Now the lion in Schönbrunn can sleep as well as he should according to the song (Wimoweh, a-wimoweh, you know): He no longer has to worry about a zoo director suddenly waving a pump-action shotgun and a .45 magnum in front of him. Stephan "Dirty" Hering-Hagenbeck has got rid of the large calibers again in a Supreme Court ruling - with the dry reasoning of the Administrative Court that he only wanted to play the gunslinger because of his "fears".
It's not just the guns that are silent
And what does the disarmed man say? Nothing. As loudly as the zoo boss drummed (fired) beforehand that the weapons were only intended for the zoo and not for him and that dangers would be lurking everywhere if he didn't look after things himself with heavy artillery, this is now suddenly a private matter for him: he avoids all questions about it. The court can feel vindicated: Anyone who only makes big noises in the gun smoke is a small caliber - and our Punch and Judy of the week.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs is also surprisingly quiet. They had known about the ruling for weeks and kept quiet about it. The decision on Hering-Hagenbeck's contract extension is imminent. Before anyone suspects a connection, perhaps the Ministry is just sleeping - or quietly singing to itself: So a woe, yes, so a woe!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.