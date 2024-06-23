“Dirty Herring” is only a small caliber after all

It's not just the guns that are silent

And what does the disarmed man say? Nothing. As loudly as the zoo boss drummed (fired) beforehand that the weapons were only intended for the zoo and not for him and that dangers would be lurking everywhere if he didn't look after things himself with heavy artillery, this is now suddenly a private matter for him: he avoids all questions about it. The court can feel vindicated: Anyone who only makes big noises in the gun smoke is a small caliber - and our Punch and Judy of the week.