The piece is actually called "Rohtko", not "Rothko" like the Latvian-American painter prince who died in 1970. Because the painting that fetched 8.3 million dollars in 2008 was also wrong: a Chinese man had painted it in his New York garage, and it was great. The resulting debate about the relativity of the original and the effects of AI would undoubtedly have made for an interesting essay. The picaresque play would also carry a one-act farce; Yasmina Reza demonstrated this with "Art".