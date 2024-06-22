After hammer attack
Attack on Pelosi’s husband: further guilty verdict
Following the hammer attack on the husband of top US politician Nancy Pelosi, there has been a guilty verdict in another criminal case. A jury in San Francisco, California, found Paul Pelosi's attacker guilty of all charges on Friday. The sentence has yet to be announced.
In another trial at federal level, a judge had already sentenced the attacker to 30 years in prison in mid-May. Pelosi, now 84, was attacked and seriously injured in the couple's home in San Francisco at the end of 2022 - a few days before the US congressional elections.
Perpetrator targeted Nancy Pelosi
After the attack, he had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The perpetrator had targeted the then Speaker of the House of Representatives herself, but did not find her during the attack. He was arrested at the scene of the crime.
At the time, the crime caused horror in the USA and triggered a debate about politically motivated violence. Shortly after the attack, US media revealed that the man was interested in various conspiracy theories and lies by former US President Donald Trump about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election on his online profiles.
Perpetrator wanted to "break Pelosi's kneecaps"
The police stated at the time that the perpetrator had intended to take the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives hostage and "break her kneecaps". He had wanted to force the Democrat into a wheelchair to show other members of Congress that their "actions have consequences".
A spokesperson for Pelosi said on Friday that the family was grateful for the good wishes and prayers they continue to receive. However, no further comment will be made on the verdict until the sentence is announced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.