Change of personnel
Haber to become new Chairman of Erste Bank
Gottfried Haber, professor of economics and deputy governor of the National Bank, is likely to succeed Friedrich Rödler as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Erste Bank.
The position in question is no less important than the head of the supervisory board of Erste Bank. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who is not due to be elected until next year, is already likely to be the subject of debate. On Thursday, Andreas Treichl, Chairman of the Erste Bank Foundation, named his preferred candidate to the Supervisory and Works Councils: Economic researcher Gottfried Haber is to join the supervisory body as a member and succeed Friedrich Rödler, who is retiring, in 2025.
Haber is Deputy Governor of the central bank. Although he has applied for the leadership of the monetary watchdog, his chances are slim. He lacks the support of the ÖVP, which favors Labor Minister Kocher. Haber would like an informal promise that he will get a majority on the Erste Supervisory Board in a year's time to take the leap to the top.
Semmelrock on the Supervisory Board?
A second personnel matter was also mentioned: Gabriele Semmelrock should also quickly join the Supervisory Board at Treichl's suggestion. She would follow Mariana Kühnel there. The Deputy Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce is considered the favorite for a managing director position at the Financial Market Authority. If she is appointed to the FMA, she will naturally no longer be allowed to sit on a bank supervisory board.
