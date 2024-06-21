Haber to become new Chairman of Erste Bank

The position in question is no less important than the head of the supervisory board of Erste Bank. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who is not due to be elected until next year, is already likely to be the subject of debate. On Thursday, Andreas Treichl, Chairman of the Erste Bank Foundation, named his preferred candidate to the Supervisory and Works Councils: Economic researcher Gottfried Haber is to join the supervisory body as a member and succeed Friedrich Rödler, who is retiring, in 2025.