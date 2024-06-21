Fire in a grain field
Dead and injured in forest fires in Turkey
At least eleven people have died in a bush fire in south-eastern Turkey. Dozens more were injured, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday. According to the government, the fire broke out in a grain field late on Thursday evening.
It quickly spread to five villages due to strong winds. The fire was extinguished by Friday morning and the cause is still being investigated. At least eleven people died in the disaster in the south-east of the country. Numerous others were injured near the cities of Diyarbakir and Mardin. Residents said that hundreds of goats and sheep had also died in the flames. The charred carcasses lay in the fields on Friday.
45 fires in Greece
Fires were also reported from neighboring Greece on Friday - the fire department registered 45. "In places, the gusts reached 95 kilometers per hour," said a spokesman. The Peloponnese peninsula, the island of Kefalonia and several regions of central Greece were affected. Some villages had to be evacuated.
Tourist facilities were not affected and no injuries were initially reported. "Please report any smoke immediately", the spokesperson called on the population. The fire risk will continue to be very high at the weekend - after several weeks and temperatures of around 40 degrees (see video above).
Huge areas destroyed
According to data from the European forest fire information service Effis, Turkey has already recorded more than 70 forest and bush fires this year. The worst forest fires in the country's history in 2021 killed nine people and destroyed huge areas on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
