Salzburg’s road network as a construction site worth millions

Construction machinery is also in constant use in all districts this summer: no sooner has the concrete been poured than the next construction site signs are being erected. The tunnel construction sites have been particularly nerve-wracking for months: Local residents are eagerly waiting for the construction work on the Werfen tunnel chain on the A10 to end for the summer break at the end of June. According to the office of Provincial Councillor Stefan Schnöll, the Tennengau region will be largely spared further major roadworks this year due to the strain.