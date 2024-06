Domestic university achieves top result

Highly rated internationally

If you look at the current ranking, IMC Krems can be proud of itself. For the third time, the university of applied sciences achieved level 4 and is therefore on the same level as, for example, Antwerp Management School in Belgium and Drake University Zimpleman College of Business in the USA. Other Austrian universities - apart from the Vienna University of Applied Sciences (level 3) - are not represented. "The rating shows that our students highly value and appreciate our visions and initiatives," says Martin Waiguny, Academic Director of IMC Krems.