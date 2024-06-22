Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EURO 2024 in the ticker:

Belgium v Romania – LIVE from 9pm

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 05:00

Second matchday in Group E of the European Championship. Belgium will face Romania, we will report live from 9 pm - see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

Belgium have a clear goal in sight at the European Football Championship in Germany. The false start with the 0:1 against Slovakia on Monday is to be eradicated in the second Group E match against Romania in Cologne. However, the Romanians are smiling from the top of the table after their 3-0 win over Ukraine and are extremely confident. They could reward themselves with an early place in the round of 16.

Hardly any suggestions for improvement
The Belgians, on the other hand, are threatened with elimination before the knockout phase, just like at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third in Pool F with four points. That would be a low blow that should be avoided at all costs. In the Belgian camp, efforts were therefore made to keep calm after the botched start. "I haven't been able to tell the team much about what they need to do better," said Belgium team boss Domencio Tedesco.

Domenico Tedesco (Bild: VIRGINIE LEFOUR)
Domenico Tedesco
(Bild: VIRGINIE LEFOUR)

One problem, however, was undoubtedly the exploitation of chances; even a clear victory for the "Red Devils" led by captain Kevin de Bruyne would not have been undeserved. Instead, they were punished for their lack of efficiency. "I would be worried if we didn't have the necessary quality. That's why I'm optimistic that we'll score on Saturday," said defender Jan Vertonghen. In addition to De Bruyne, there are plenty of attacking weapons in Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.

Names that should be rated significantly higher than those of the Romanians, who are in high spirits after scoring three goals in only their second win at a European Championship. It is clear to everyone that it will be a completely different game against Belgium than against Ukraine. "But we have courage, believe in ourselves and know what we are capable of," emphasized midfielder Ianis Hagi, son of legend Gheorge, who led Romania to the quarter-finals at Euro 2000.

The Romanians have celebrated a perfect start to the European Championship. (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
The Romanians have celebrated a perfect start to the European Championship.
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"Surfing the wave"
Team boss Eduard Iordanescu has all players on board for the big task. "We already have three points, we're surfing the wave," he called out to them during Friday training. Self-confidence and euphoria should carry the underdogs to the next surprise. "Any mistake can cost us dearly, we're up against some of the most expensive players in the world," noted defender Andrei Burca.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf