EURO 2024 in the ticker:
Belgium v Romania – LIVE from 9pm
Second matchday in Group E of the European Championship. Belgium will face Romania, we will report live from 9 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Belgium have a clear goal in sight at the European Football Championship in Germany. The false start with the 0:1 against Slovakia on Monday is to be eradicated in the second Group E match against Romania in Cologne. However, the Romanians are smiling from the top of the table after their 3-0 win over Ukraine and are extremely confident. They could reward themselves with an early place in the round of 16.
Hardly any suggestions for improvement
The Belgians, on the other hand, are threatened with elimination before the knockout phase, just like at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third in Pool F with four points. That would be a low blow that should be avoided at all costs. In the Belgian camp, efforts were therefore made to keep calm after the botched start. "I haven't been able to tell the team much about what they need to do better," said Belgium team boss Domencio Tedesco.
One problem, however, was undoubtedly the exploitation of chances; even a clear victory for the "Red Devils" led by captain Kevin de Bruyne would not have been undeserved. Instead, they were punished for their lack of efficiency. "I would be worried if we didn't have the necessary quality. That's why I'm optimistic that we'll score on Saturday," said defender Jan Vertonghen. In addition to De Bruyne, there are plenty of attacking weapons in Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.
Names that should be rated significantly higher than those of the Romanians, who are in high spirits after scoring three goals in only their second win at a European Championship. It is clear to everyone that it will be a completely different game against Belgium than against Ukraine. "But we have courage, believe in ourselves and know what we are capable of," emphasized midfielder Ianis Hagi, son of legend Gheorge, who led Romania to the quarter-finals at Euro 2000.
"Surfing the wave"
Team boss Eduard Iordanescu has all players on board for the big task. "We already have three points, we're surfing the wave," he called out to them during Friday training. Self-confidence and euphoria should carry the underdogs to the next surprise. "Any mistake can cost us dearly, we're up against some of the most expensive players in the world," noted defender Andrei Burca.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.