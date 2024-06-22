Belgium v Romania – LIVE from 9pm

Hardly any suggestions for improvement

The Belgians, on the other hand, are threatened with elimination before the knockout phase, just like at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third in Pool F with four points. That would be a low blow that should be avoided at all costs. In the Belgian camp, efforts were therefore made to keep calm after the botched start. "I haven't been able to tell the team much about what they need to do better," said Belgium team boss Domencio Tedesco.