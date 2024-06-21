Lawyer wins the race
City of Villach has a new municipal director
Villach has found what it was looking for in its search for a new municipal director: Georg Wuzella, a lawyer, has prevailed over his competitors at the hearing.
It could happen that quickly: While chaos has reigned in Klagenfurt for almost a year now, the city of Villach has found a successor for the outgoing municipal director Christoph Herzeg within just a few months: In the course of the selection process and subsequent hearings, lawyer Georg Wuzella was unanimously named as the best candidate by the evaluation committee.
The 47-year-old from Villach has been part of the town hall team since 2011, heading up the legal department and the department for nature and environmental protection and later taking over one of the five business groups in the municipal council. Before his time at City Hall, Wuzella worked as a lawyer in Vienna, where he also completed his law degree.
"High quality"
"It fills me with pride that such an important position can be filled from within our own ranks. This shows the high quality of our employees," said Mayor and Personnel Officer Günther Albel. The new municipal director Georg Wuzella will be officially appointed at the municipal council meeting on September 27 and will take over the management of around 1,000 employees on November 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.