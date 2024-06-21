Laura as a run-in child
Tyrolean (10) gets up close and personal with the European Championship stars
A ten-year-old Tyrolean girl's dream will come true on Friday in Berlin! She will be allowed to run in with Austria's national soccer team in the match against Poland - hopefully as a lucky charm.
Not every soccer fan has managed to get a ticket for the European Championship in Germany. Laura from Rum near Innsbruck owes much more than that to a competition run by a discount grocery store: the sports-loving schoolgirl, who is also a junior cheerleader for the Raiderettes, will be able to accompany team boss Ralf Rangnick's team onto the pitch.
A total of 22 children from Austria are taking part
"I found out about the campaign while shopping and registered us straight away," recalls dad Willi Dietl - a passionate fan of Wacker Innsbruck and 1. FC Köln - not entirely unselfishly.
When he received the notification that Laura would be one of the 22 children from Austria who would be entering the tournament, he was naturally delighted. "It will definitely be an experience," beams the father of two, who will be accompanying his older daughter to Berlin.
The father-daughter team will spend three days in the German capital - including a city tour and an evening of bowling together to get to know the other lucky winners. "It doesn't matter which player I end up playing with. The main thing is that Austria wins the match," laughs the first-year pupil from Rum secondary school.
Of course there was time off school for a unique experience
The principal and class teacher naturally gave their approval for the "educational trip" shortly before the end of school and, like their classmates, will no doubt be sitting in front of the TV sets eagerly watching out for the ten-year-old, especially during the anthems. "We've already practiced singing a bit," jokes Papa Willi.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.