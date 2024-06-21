Vorteilswelt
Laura as a run-in child

Tyrolean (10) gets up close and personal with the European Championship stars

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 15:00

A ten-year-old Tyrolean girl's dream will come true on Friday in Berlin! She will be allowed to run in with Austria's national soccer team in the match against Poland - hopefully as a lucky charm.

comment0 Kommentare

Not every soccer fan has managed to get a ticket for the European Championship in Germany. Laura from Rum near Innsbruck owes much more than that to a competition run by a discount grocery store: the sports-loving schoolgirl, who is also a junior cheerleader for the Raiderettes, will be able to accompany team boss Ralf Rangnick's team onto the pitch.

A total of 22 children from Austria are taking part
"I found out about the campaign while shopping and registered us straight away," recalls dad Willi Dietl - a passionate fan of Wacker Innsbruck and 1. FC Köln - not entirely unselfishly.

When he received the notification that Laura would be one of the 22 children from Austria who would be entering the tournament, he was naturally delighted. "It will definitely be an experience," beams the father of two, who will be accompanying his older daughter to Berlin.

Like these children with Italy, Tyrolean Laura will be able to march onto the pitch with Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Co. for the European Championship match against Poland on Friday. (Bild: EXPA Pictures. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. // EXPA Pictures. All rigths reserved.)
Like these children with Italy, Tyrolean Laura will be able to march onto the pitch with Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Co. for the European Championship match against Poland on Friday.
(Bild: EXPA Pictures. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. // EXPA Pictures. All rigths reserved.)

The father-daughter team will spend three days in the German capital - including a city tour and an evening of bowling together to get to know the other lucky winners. "It doesn't matter which player I end up playing with. The main thing is that Austria wins the match," laughs the first-year pupil from Rum secondary school.

Of course there was time off school for a unique experience
The principal and class teacher naturally gave their approval for the "educational trip" shortly before the end of school and, like their classmates, will no doubt be sitting in front of the TV sets eagerly watching out for the ten-year-old, especially during the anthems. "We've already practiced singing a bit," jokes Papa Willi.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
