Helga Rabl-Stadler to return to the top

Rabl-Stadler was appointed President of the Salzburg Festival in 1995 and shaped it for a total of 27 years. In January 2022, she handed over the office of Festival President to her successor Kristina Hammer. However, the cultural landscape has not had to do without Helga Rabl-Stadler since then. In mid-2022, she became a special advisor on cultural issues in the Foreign Ministry. She did not completely turn her back on the Salzburg Festival either. At the request of Festival Archive Director Margarethe Lasinger, the 76-year-old cultural manager took over as Chair of the Archive's Advisory Board last year.