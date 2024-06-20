New job in sight?
Helga Rabl-Stadler to return to the top
Austria's largest theater organization is to be overseen by the former festival president in the future. This is what Neos culture spokesman Sepp Schellhorn has now proposed.
The chair of the supervisory board of Bundestheater-Holding GmbH needs to be reappointed. Former Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein held the post until her death at the beginning of June. A suitable successor must now be found quickly.
Neos culture spokesperson Sepp Schellhorn sees this in the person of former Festival Theatre President Helga Rabl-Stadler. "This country has been shaped by the decades of work of the nationally and internationally successful cultural manager Helga Rabl-Stadler, who would be able to contribute a great deal in this role with her experience, her broad understanding of art and culture and her alert, open mind," Sepp Schellhorn is convinced.
Rabl-Stadler was appointed President of the Salzburg Festival in 1995 and shaped it for a total of 27 years. In January 2022, she handed over the office of Festival President to her successor Kristina Hammer. However, the cultural landscape has not had to do without Helga Rabl-Stadler since then. In mid-2022, she became a special advisor on cultural issues in the Foreign Ministry. She did not completely turn her back on the Salzburg Festival either. At the request of Festival Archive Director Margarethe Lasinger, the 76-year-old cultural manager took over as Chair of the Archive's Advisory Board last year.
