Hubert von Goisern takes a longer break

He is at home between folk and rock music, between the Salzkammergut and the big world: Hubert von Goisern (71) can hardly be pigeonholed. In recent months, he has not only performed as a musician, but also as a loyal supporter of the Salzkammergut 2024 Capital of Culture. Recently, there have been the first rumblings that he sees the Salzkammergut as the "high seas". He is now on the road as a street musician for the first time - until the end of the year. Then he will lock up his instruments and only want to make music for his grandchildren. But he also has big plans.