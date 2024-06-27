Stars show styles
Cowboy boots are THE must-have for summer
Cowboy boots in summer? If you're frowning at this trend, you haven't done the math without the celebrities. They love the cool boots even in the hot season - and show you how to style THE shoe trend of the year now!
Yeewha! The Wild West trend is far from obsolete, even in summer. On the contrary! While casual cowboy hat-style headgear is perfect for long days on the beach, celebrities are particularly fond of cowboy boots, which they don't want to take off even when temperatures are above 30 degrees.
A hit on the beach too!
And for good reason: after all, the boots look just as casual with summer looks. Gigi Hadid, for example, proves this by wearing them with a bikini on a sandy beach.
Jessica Simpson also doesn't want to do without her cowboy boots. She combines a knee-high model with hot pants, for example, and an ankle-high model with a summer dress. And both styles are simply hot!
Cowgirl style
With a real cowboy for a boyfriend, Bella Hadid certainly knows how best to combine the trendy boots with a summer look. She chose a leather midi skirt and a blouse top with cute floral embroidery to go with her cowboy boots.
Like mom Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise has also long been a trendsetter. The 18-year-old recently showed off a combination for cooler summer days while strolling through New York - and wore a thin summer sweater and, of course, cowboy boots with her white skirt.
Rita Ora can't do without western boots in summer either. The singer loves a casual look and combines her black mini dress with trendy black boots. An eye-catching belt and numerous bangles complete the look.
Model Elsa Hosk opts for a wild mix of styles: the beauty wears a white lace skirt, a cool T-shirt and an oversized leather jacket with her black western boots. Welcome to the big city, cowgirl!
Perfect for the festival
Cowboy boots are also the perfect companion for the next festival. Fashionistas like Paris Hilton, Kesha and Kyle Richards have long known this.
The celebrity beauties all opted for the casual cowboy look at the Coachella festival in May and proved it: The boots not only look great with jeans, but also with a sexy dress.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.