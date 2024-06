Swap of legends brings proven duo together

He is now a "Lion" again for at least two years, as the 30-year-old has signed for this period. "It was always clear to me that I would come back to Traiskirchen sooner or later," reveals "Bene", "and I'm delighted that it's already happened. I find the developments of recent years, the overall situation with many talented home-grown players and Benni Danek as coach exciting." He would only have the opportunity to leave the club next summer if a club from abroad were to come calling - an opportunity the Traiskirchen native does not want to be denied.