WAC has EM debutant
Mainz talent soon to join Austria Klagenfurt
The WAC is delighted! For the first time in the club's history, they have a player at a European Championship. Meanwhile, the question of a coach for the Wolfsberg amateurs has been resolved. Austria Klagenfurt are on the verge of a loan transfer - and the cooperation with ASK is becoming more concrete.Regional league side Treibach bring in a bomber.
The WAC has never had a European Championship participant in its ranks. Sandro Altunashvili erased this fact in Germany - the midfielder came on in the 89th minute of his Georgia's 3:1 defeat against Turkey. And his risky dribbling, when Georgia had thrown everything forward, was the cause of the 3-1 final score.
Rnic stays
Coach Nemanja Rnic remains at WAC Amateuren despite relegation to the Carinthian League - as does "co" Chris Dobnik.
Mainz extended contract
Austria Klagenfurt? As already reported, the loan transfer of Ben Bobzien is to be finalized soon. The all-purpose German striker was on loan from Mainz to Lustenau. The 21-year-old's contract with the German Bundesliga club has now been extended, meaning that the path is clear for Austria and final talks are underway.
To the 3rd division
Klagenfurt's former player Rico Benatelli (his contract was not extended) is moving to Waldhof Mannheim in the German 3rd division.
Cooperation with ASK
As reported, Rolf Landerl takes over as coach of the violet amateurs, replacing Nenad Pavicevic. The final details of the cooperation with ASK are currently being clarified - if everything fits, the KFV must approve it. "Austrias youngsters need a regional league club as a platform," said ASK sporting director Mothe Dollinger, whose bomber Anej Kmetic (14 goals!) is moving to Treibach. "We didn't keep up with that," sighs Dollinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.