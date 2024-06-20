Mainz talent soon to join Austria Klagenfurt

Cooperation with ASK

As reported, Rolf Landerl takes over as coach of the violet amateurs, replacing Nenad Pavicevic. The final details of the cooperation with ASK are currently being clarified - if everything fits, the KFV must approve it. "Austrias youngsters need a regional league club as a platform," said ASK sporting director Mothe Dollinger, whose bomber Anej Kmetic (14 goals!) is moving to Treibach. "We didn't keep up with that," sighs Dollinger.