Automatically stored design

Private homeowners in the lead

According to BSW Managing Director Körnig, industry and commerce are now showing great interest in solar energy in Germany, even though private homeowners are still expanding the fastest overall. In 2023, around 760,000 new private solar systems with a capacity of 7.6 gigawatts were installed, an increase of 140 percent compared to the previous year. In Austria, too, the majority of new panels will be installed on the roofs of houses.