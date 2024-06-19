Up to the stratosphere
Successful satellite flight for Leonding students
As part of a diploma thesis, students at HTL Leonding had a probe measure and transmit data in the stratosphere on Wednesday. However, this data will only be analyzed after graduation. However, there was one fly in the ointment: the two camera systems on board had failed.
"Almost everything worked exactly as we had imagined," says Professor Matthias Kurz, proud of his team. Manuel Nöbauer, Frederick Wögerbauer, Jakob Schaumberger, Laurin Lintner and two other professors from HTL Leonding had been involved in the development of a satellite as part of a diploma thesis, which was to ascend to the stratosphere on a weather balloon, land and transmit data during the entire flight.
"After Austro Control gave the go-ahead shortly after 11 a.m., almost 300 students attended the launch," said Director Richard Kainerstorfer with satisfaction. During the approximately seven-hour flight, data such as humidity, air pressure, CO2 values and temperatures were continuously transmitted to the ground station via radio.
Repeat planned
The only downer: "Unfortunately, both camera systems on board failed, so we weren't able to take any photos or videos. But that gives us a good reason to repeat the experiment at some point," says Kurz with a laugh. The landing was also a lucky coincidence: "The area around the landing site is heavily wooded," says the professor. "Instead of landing in a treetop, the satellite landed directly on a gravel path."
The evaluation of the data will have to wait: the four students still have to take a school-leaving exam. "They prepared for it on the side during the project," jokes the professor. However, the grade for the thesis is certain: the official announcement is yet to come, but as expected, it is likely to be very good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
