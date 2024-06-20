Spain vs Italy LIVE from 9pm

Against an ageing Croatian team, Spain relied on high pressing in combination with quick transitional play that seemed to take their opponents by surprise. "The other countries no longer know what kind of attack we're going to play. That could bring Spain back to the level they expect from us," added de la Fuente. For the 62-year-old, there is little reason to change his starting eleven for the top match. Also because the injured Rodri and Alvaro Morata, who will probably be assisted on the wings again by young stars Nico Williams (21) and Lamine Yamal (16), are fit.