Spain vs Italy LIVE from 9pm

When Spain and Italy meet on Thursday (9pm) in Gelsenkirchen, Europe's soccer fans can expect a new chapter in the duel between two heavyweights. There has never been a more frequent encounter at European Championship tournaments, with "La Roja" and the "Squadra Azzurra" meeting for the eighth time on the big European stage. Spain will be looking for revenge; in 2021, the Iberians lost to eventual champions Italy in the semi-finals after a penalty shoot-out.
Explosive duels
The two teams have also met at every European Championship since the 2008 finals in Austria and Switzerland. In 2008, Spain eliminated the Italians in the quarter-finals and went on to be crowned European champions for the first time. Four years later, there were even two duels, including the final, which Spain clearly won 4:0. In 2016 (round of 16) and 2021, Italy came out on top.
Both teams have adapted their style of play for this final round, which bore fruit in the opening match. Italy turned an early deficit against underdog Albania into a 2:1 win, while Spain dispatched harmless Croatia 3:0 in the opening match of "Group of Death" B. "La Roja have switched to a more flexible approach under new coach Luis de la Fuente, which appears to suit the young, versatile team better. "We are in the process of turning the national team into a team with many faces," said the coach.
Against an ageing Croatian team, Spain relied on high pressing in combination with quick transitional play that seemed to take their opponents by surprise. "The other countries no longer know what kind of attack we're going to play. That could bring Spain back to the level they expect from us," added de la Fuente. For the 62-year-old, there is little reason to change his starting eleven for the top match. Also because the injured Rodri and Alvaro Morata, who will probably be assisted on the wings again by young stars Nico Williams (21) and Lamine Yamal (16), are fit.
Special duel
The encounter is likely to be a special one for captain Morata. The attacker associates Italy with his love for his wife Alice, so basically "a lot of affection" - but also memories of sheer hatred. As a substitute, he equalized in the 80th minute of the 2021 European Championship semi-final, but then lost his nerve in the penalty shoot-out. The result: numerous hate messages, which his wife Alice made public at the time. Morata is still not a fan favorite today. He often has to listen to whistles at home games of the Spanish national team.
Defending champions Italy feel ready for the challenge of Spain after a strong start to the European Championship against Albania, apart from a few minor slip-ups. "We have to bring the Italian spirit that has accompanied us for years onto the pitch," said midfielder Davide Frattesi. "We have to know how to suffer, how to fight, that's the most important thing." Italy had a lot of possession against Albania, but that will be different on Thursday, as Frattesi also knew: "We will certainly have less possession than against Albania."
Coach Luciano Spalletti inoculated the national team with a new style of play that was rather unusual for Italian teams in the past. The "catenaccio system", in which the focus is on defense, has been abolished and replaced by a more offensive approach. It remains to be seen to what extent this style of play will be implemented against Spain and bear fruit. In any case, Spalletti will have all players available for the clash with "La Roja".
