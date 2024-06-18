“The last days” – more topical than ever

When Deborah Sengl recreated scenes from "The Last Days of Mankind" with 200 stuffed rats at the Essl Museum in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of the First World War, she was already pointing out the topicality of Karl Kraus' monumental work. A topicality that has become all the more urgent in recent years. "The division in society, the ignorance, has only become stronger," she says in the interview.