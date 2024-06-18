Discount for Krone readers
Where the best restaurateurs meet
On June 30, the Schlossarenal in Grafenegg will be the stage for a special event: Jeunes Restaurateurs Austria (JRE-Austria) will be celebrating its 20th anniversary gala. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of tasting options served by the restaurateurs from the association's ranks.
The JRE-Austria are celebrating their 20th anniversary in the magnificent arena of Grafenegg Castle, an architectural jewel in Lower Austria. The castle, known for its historical significance and regular cultural events, provides an impressive backdrop for this exclusive gala.
These are the Jeunes Restaurateurs
The Jeunes Restaurateurs (JRE) is an association of young restaurateurs whose creativity and passion place them at the forefront of European gastronomy. Their admission criteria are strict and guarantee that only the best chefs and hosts become members.
JRE now has members all over Europe who are among the best in their field and regularly receive awards for their gastronomic achievements. You can find more information about the Jeunes Restaurateurs HERE.
The festivities will begin with admission at 11.00 a.m., followed by a grand ceremony at 12.30 p.m., hosted by Philipp Hansa (Ö3). JRE-Austria President Richard Rauch and Vice President Vitus Winkler will welcome the guests with a champagne aperitif. From 1.30 pm, the big flying dinner with all JRE chefs will take place at 13 stations, tastings from star winemakers and producers will invite guests to sample a total of 43 different dishes.
Musical highlights round off the festive setting with a live program.
Art meets culinary delights
There will also be a Davidoff cigar lounge and a Reisetbauer gin bar on site. In addition to the culinary delights, star photographer Joerg Lehmann will present the exclusive photo series "Signature Dishes" for the first time on the occasion of the JRE Austria anniversary. His black and white portraits provide a glimpse behind the scenes of JRE-Austria.
Exclusive discount for all Krone readers
The 20th anniversary gala of JRE-Austria will take place on June 30 in the Schlossarenal Grafenegg and tickets are available at all JRE-Austria locations or online.
As a "Krone" reader, however, you have the chance to receive an exclusive 20 percent ticket discount for the culinary festival event in the heart of Lower Austria. Simply send an email with the subject line "Krone" to info@jre.at and you can be there live at a special price. It pays to be quick, there are only a few tickets left.
