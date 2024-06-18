Alleged decay
White House: Biden videos are “manipulated”
US presidential candidate Donald Trump's team sends out videos almost daily in which his rival Joe Biden stumbles or stutters. The US government has now spoken of "cheap fakes". This says "everything about how desperate the Republicans are".
In recent days, media such as the "New York Post" and an official Republican account published a video in which the 81-year-old president appears disoriented during a parachute jump demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy and moves away from the other heads of state and government (see video above).
However, Biden did move to gesture good luck to the skydivers, his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "This has been widely scrutinized, including by conservative media. If you let the video run a little longer, you can see what happened." The NBC channel, for example, refuted the allegations and showed a recording from a different angle that actually shows the president interacting with parachutists.
"Listened but didn't dance"
Another clip circulated in right-wing media and Republican circles showed Biden during a concert at the White House. While leading politicians from all over the world dance near him, the Democrat stands there silently. He was therefore accused of mental confusion. "The president was standing there listening to the music, but he wasn't dancing. I didn't know that not dancing was a health issue," said spokeswoman Jean-Pierre.
"Trump only looking out for his own good"
Biden's age is a recurring theme in Trump's campaign, even though the Republican presidential candidate is only three years younger at 78. In addition, as head of state, Biden has to undergo regular medical tests and publish the results.
In a new election ad, the US presidential team also sharply attacks Trump. He is a "convicted felon who is only out for his own good". "In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for what he is."
