13,400 euros per crime
Teenagers took on contract killings in Sweden
Unbelievable contract killings in the gang milieu are currently causing a stir in Sweden. Three teenagers had agreed to kill several people. The teenagers were between 15 and 16 years old and were to receive 150,000 Swedish crowns (around 13,400 euros) per person killed.
One 15-year-old had landed the job from a gang boss. A teenager a year older was supposed to carry out the murders, and a 16-year-old girl finally procured the weapon.
The boys in the trio lived in a youth hostel and were already known to the police. The younger one was considered particularly dangerous - he was accused of abusing a peer. According to the investigation, he convinced the 16-year-old to commit the murders.
Cab ride after contract killing ended with arrest
First, a 40-year-old family man was shot dead in Västbarga in October last year. Shortly afterwards, two women were killed in a house near Stockholm. After the double murder, the 16-year-old suspect took a cab - but after a ten-minute drive he was arrested. The police found the murder weapon in a travel bag next to the teenager.
Teenagers squandered money on a shopping trip
Incriminating text messages were also discovered on the detainee's cell phone. These revealed that he was supposed to kill other victims. While the 16-year-old was behind bars, the other two members of the trio went on a shopping spree, including shopping at the luxury brand Boss. They spent 1932 euros on clothes in just a short time - then the handcuffs clicked for the 16-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy.
The trio have been on trial since last week for murder, attempted murder, incitement to murder and unauthorized possession of weapons.
