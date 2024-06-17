SPÖ wants to promote media subscriptions, combat fake news

Expert warns against elite media instead of mass media

"We are on the verge of destroying the freedom of the press", which is constantly sawing away at one of the foundations of democracy, Hausjell expressed his concern. Especially in view of the many current challenges, high-quality, diverse and sovereign journalism is needed. "But we have become weaker and weaker in recent years," he said, citing Austria's "very poor 32nd place" in the current press freedom index as well as the expansion of political PR, the establishment of "message control" and fundamental failures in media policy. Mass media as solid sources of information that are accessible to all are slowly becoming "elite media" due to rising costs - with all the negative consequences.