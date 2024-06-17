G7 summit in Italy
Meloni danced the folk dance “Pizzica” at the end
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has published a video on social media in which she dances the Pizzica, a folk dance from the southern Italian region of Apulia - where the meeting took place - on the last evening of the G7 summit.
In the video (see post below), which went viral on the internet, the Prime Minister can be seen in a long white dress twirling with a dancer to the wild rhythm of the folk dance.
The pizzica, which belongs to the so-called tarantella dances, is originally a therapeutic dance with mythical roots that is now danced as an Italian folk dance on the Italian peninsula of Salento in southern Apulia. The name comes from the Italian word "pizzicare", which means "to prick" or "to bite".
The dance is still very popular today
Originally, the dance was considered a healing ritual after the bite of an Apulian tarantula - a poisonous spider named after the Italian city of Taranto - which threatened the population while working in the fields during the summer months. Because the dance conveys people's attitude to life, it is still very popular today.
Criticism of meeting in luxury resort
Meloni wrote that the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia in southern Italy was a success. However, some media criticized her for organizing the meeting in a luxury resort that had little to do with Italian tradition.
"Meloni, who always talks about identity and Italian roots, is bringing together the world's greats in a place without history, which is a symbol of the "Disneyization" of Italy," commented the daily newspaper "Fatto Quotidiano", for example.
"This is not Italy, but a commercial product for the rich," criticized the paper. A single night in the luxury art village of Borgo Egnazia costs up to 3,000 euros.
