What is important?

First of all, the right preparation. What will the weather be like? Will I be fit enough for the tour? Do I have the right equipment? "Far too often, people call the Alpine emergency number because they are ill-equipped and in distress," says Christian Hofer, deputy head of the Reichenau mountain rescue team, who knows about this problem from his own experience. It is also particularly important to call 140 in good time in the event of a problem. Because the later it gets, the more difficult it is to carry out a helicopter mission.