Win tickets for THE cultural events of the summer

Opera in the quarry

Ancient Egypt comes to life on the opera stage. The quarry in St. Margarethen in Burgenland will once again be the setting for one of the most beautiful opera highlights of the summer this year: on the largest and probably most exciting open-air stage in Europe, the ancient Egypt of the pharaohs will be brought to life when Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" is on the program from 10 July to 24 August. You can expect an opulent stage set, magnificent costumes, breathtaking stunt and fire scenes as well as a water show the likes of which has never been seen before in Europe.