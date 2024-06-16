"Krone" request concert
Win tickets for THE cultural events of the summer
We're giving away a total of 110 tickets to some of the summer's best cultural events. From grand opera to a real musical hit and a special night of classical music to truly fantastic equestrian art - there's something for everyone!
New cultural highlight in front of Belvedere Palace
Artistic Director Joji Hattori invites you to the first Vienna Opera Summer from July 1 to 20 with the Mozart classic "Don Giovanni": the majestic backdrop of Belvedere Palace, combined with an impressive stage set, light and video effects and opulent costumes, offers a unique, family-friendly experience. Mozart's music forms a symbiosis with Viennese cabaret culture to guarantee entertainment at the highest level.
An opera festival for all ages that stands for accessibility without sacrificing artistic excellence! The production is directed by Dominik Am Zenhoff-Söns, with many young names from the local opera scene shining on stage in the title role played by Thomas Tatzl.
We are giving away 10x2 tickets for 11.07.!
Opera in the quarry
Ancient Egypt comes to life on the opera stage. The quarry in St. Margarethen in Burgenland will once again be the setting for one of the most beautiful opera highlights of the summer this year: on the largest and probably most exciting open-air stage in Europe, the ancient Egypt of the pharaohs will be brought to life when Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" is on the program from 10 July to 24 August. You can expect an opulent stage set, magnificent costumes, breathtaking stunt and fire scenes as well as a water show the likes of which has never been seen before in Europe.
Win 10x2 tickets for the 17.08.!
Fantastically beautiful ballet classic
The Europaballett presents the greatest classic in dance history for the first time in a version by Peter Breuer. From June 28 to July 13, you have the opportunity to experience Tchaikovsky's ballet dream in the open air at the SommerTheaterPark St. Pölten.
We are giving away 10x2 tickets for 06.07.!
Equestrian art at the highest level
On June 29, the famous "Ballet of the White Stallions" will perform for the 15th time at the Lipizzanergala Heldenberg - accompanied by a string quartet of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. An experience for the whole family.
Win 5 x 2 tickets for the 29.06.!
The sound of the gods meets Danube gold
For the 4th time, Lidia Baich and Andreas Schager present a very special classical open-air concert on August 22. With the soprano Valentina Nafornita, they have once again been able to attract an outstanding guest and will bring a very special program to the Donaubühne Tulln. Classical music fans will experience an unforgettable evening in the open air!
We are giving away 10 x 2 tickets for 22.08.!
Musical highlight
One of the most beautiful musicals of all time is on the program in Mörbisch this year: Alfons Haider presents "My Fair Lady" with Mark Seibert and Anna Rosa Döller.
Win 10x2 tickets for 11.07.!
Simply fill out the form below, select the desired cultural highlight and you're in! Closing date for entries is June 20, 2024, 9 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
